Press Release of the African Union Peace and Security Council during its field mission to the Republic of Sudan

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the AU is in Sudan for a four (4) day-field mission to Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan, from 5 to 9 May 2018. During its visit, the PSC delegation, led by Ambassador Hope Tumukunde, Permanent Representative of Rwanda and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of May 2018, will express its solidarity to the people and leadership of Sudan, particularly those in Darfur. The PSC will also take the opportunity to urge all Sudanese parties to commit to the full realization of peace and stability in Darfur following the resolution of the conflict which lasted for almost fifteen (15) years. In this regard, while in Khartoum the AUPSC will meet with the President of Sudan, Omar Hassan Al Basher and other senior government officials, as well as the African Group and the international community. In Darfur, the PSC Delegation will meet with the Government leaders in Darfur, as well as the leadership of the UNAMID and express the African Union’s appreciation to the men and woman who have served the pursuit for peace and security in Darfur. The PSC Delegation will also visit Sortony where they will have some consultations with the representatives of the Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs).

The PSC mission intends to engage various interlocutors to assess the current security trends in the mission area given the fact that there is an ongoing review of the mission aimed at ensuring a smooth and seamless exit of the UNAMID. This Mission is undertaken subsequent to the Joint visit of the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security and the UN Under Secretary-General for Peacekeeping in April 2018, as well as the Joint AU-UN Strategic Review of UNAMID which took place also in April 2018. The report of the Joint AU-UN Strategic Review of UNAMID will be submitted to both the AUPSC and the UN Security Council for consideration.

It is important to note that the PSC visit is taking place at a time when the security situation is reported to have sustainably improved in Darfur, thus necessitating a gradual withdrawal of the UNAMID. The AUPSC therefore deems it imperative to gather first-hand information on the current status of the situation prior to making decisions on the future of the UNAMID, while guaranteeing the protection of civilians in Darfur.

