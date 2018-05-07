South Africa: Ministerial Task Team Visit to the North West Province

The Ministerial Task Team will today ( 4 May 2018) visit the North West Province in preparation following the decision of Cabinet to invoke Section 100(1) (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 to address the apparent crisis, particularly in the health sector.

The Ministers in the Task Team are; the Ministers of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (Convener); Health; Finance; Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, as well as the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster of Ministers.

The visit by the Ministers follows a series of engagements with the affected provincial departments by an advance Technical Task Team of national government officials. The visits by the officials were to establish the facts and make proposals regarding the state of governance in the North-West province over and above the health sector.

During this part of the visit to the North West Province, the Ministers will prepare a report, with recommendations which they will present to Cabinet on the 9th of May 2018.

The media will be invited to a press briefing once the report has been tabled and adopted by Cabinet.

