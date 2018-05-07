South Africa: The release of the Eminent Person’s Group (EPG) Sport Transformation Status Report

Minister of Sport and Recreation South Africa (SRSA), Ms Tokozile Xasa and Chairperson of the Eminent Person’s Group (EPG) Transformation in Sport Mr Happy Ntshingila, invite members of the media to the Fifth Release of the EPG Report.

EPG Transformation Report is a document that annual announces Transformation targets set by various Federations on whether they have delivered on their own set targets entered into between SRSA and various sport federations.

The delivery of Sport Federations meeting their Transformation targets is therefore monitored by an independent body called EPG (Eminent Persons Group) which annually releases the report on whether Sport bodies or Federations meet their transformation targets.

The EPG report will therefore be released and handed over to Minister of Sport and Recreation, Ms Tokozile Xasa this coming Monday.

