The dti to Lead South African Companies to Algiers International Trade Fair

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will lead South African companies from the agro-processing, capital equipment and mining, steel fabrication, eletrotechnical and chemicals sectors to the Algiers International Trade Fair that will take place in Algiers, Algeria from 8-13 May 2018.

The Algiers International Trade Fair is one of the most strategic platforms for foreign companies to reach Algerian buyers and consumers. The fair attracts exhibitors from the United States of America, France, Germany, Turkey and China, amongst others.

According to the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe, South Africa views Algeria as a strategic partner, hence the two countries established the Bi-National Commission in September 2000. The commission aims to advance trade and investment relations between the two countries.

“The Algiers Fair is an appropriate forum for South Africans in the market-relevant sectors which have been selected for participation to promote their products and services, as well as to identify possible investment partnerships. Besides its huge purchasing power, Algeria is diversifying from the oil industry and has therefore identified trade and investment opportunities which South Africa can consider as part of its investment-led trade plan for the rest of the African continent,” says Magwanishe.

He adds that the trade fair will assist in strengthening the presence of South African goods and services in Algeria, which is also the gateway into the rest of the North African region.

“Algeria’s consistent political stability and economic growth positions the country as an important and strategic economy in the North Africa region. This gives South Africa an opportunity to continue to position itself and to explore economic opportunities in the North Africa region,” says Magwanishe.

