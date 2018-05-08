Rugby Africa Launches International Bronze Cup

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the Africa Region of World Rugby, today launched the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup between Ghana, Lesotho, Mauritius and Rwanda that is scheduled to take place at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina-Ghana on Wednesday 7 and Saturday 12 May 2018.

Mrs Coralie van den Berg, Managing Director of Rugby Africa, said in a statement issued in Cape Town, South Africa that, “We at Rugby Africa are delighted that Ghana is hosting the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup. It kick starts the 2018 season of senior fifteen a side rugby.”

Van den Berg continued to say, “Stakes are high, the Bronze Cup is after all the gateway to qualify for the Rugby World Cup. It is the first time that Ghana and Lesotho compete at this level and I can't wait to see their performance on the field.”

Advertisement

“Congratulations to Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) for taking on the double challenge of competing in and hosting the Bronze Cup for the first time.”

Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, said that it was the second time that the honour of hosting an international Rugby Africa tournament in Ghana was bestowed on Ghana as country.

“Ghana Rugby has achieved an enormous lot in a very short space of time and it is our privilege to fly the flag of Ghana high. This event is about much more than just the sports Rugby. It is a showcase to the world that Ghana can produce world-class tournaments in the country and that it does not need to stand back in any way.”

Mensah continued to say that Rugby, the second biggest team sport in the world, is about building character in the youth of Ghana by instilling the values of integrity, passion, teamwork, discipline and respect.

Mensah also praised the sponsors of Ghana Rugby for making this event possible.

“Without the support of companies such as The Golden Tulip Accra, the Panafrican Equipment Group, KOMATSU, Interplast, the Gino brands, Groupe Nduom and many others this event could not have hosted in Ghana,” Mensah said.

The Rugby Africa Bronze Cup, to be played on the Nduom Stadium in Elmina will kick of with matches between Ghana and Rwanda at 1:30 pm, followed by a match between Lesotho and Mauritius at 3 pm.

The winners of the two matches will play in the final on Saturday 12 May at 3 pm while the losers will play for the 3rd place playoff at 1:30 pm.

The winner of the 2018 Bronze Cup will automatically be promoted to the 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup.

The Bronze Cup also coincides with a Rugby Africa Super Week whereby a contingent of World Rugby Trainers will be in Accra to present courses on Mass Participation, L1 Match Officiating and L2 Coaching. The delegation is led by Mr Steph Nel, World Rugby Services Manager – Africa.

Mr Nel said, “I am so very excited to be in Ghana for the week attending the Bronze Cup and reviewing this dynamic young union. If the on-field performance matches the off-field efforts we are in for a very special tournament.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ghana Rugby Football Union.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Ghana Rugby

Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) is the official full member of both World Rugby and Rugby Afrique in Ghana-West Africa and is charged with the management and development of the game Rugby Union in the country.