South Africa: Energy Committee to Receive Departmental Update on Key Issues

The Portfolio Committee on Energy will tomorrow receive an update from the Minister of Energy, Mr Jeff Radebe, and the Department of Energy.

The committee will be briefed on the minister’s vision for the department; independent power producers (IPPs) and their power purchase agreements, including the relocation of the IPP Office to the Central Energy Fund (CEF); plans to resolve challenges with the implementation of the National Solar Water Heater Programme, including implications of moving the installation phase of the programme to CEF and IPP Office, as espoused in the annual performance plan.

The committee will also be briefed on the investigation into the sale of strategic fuel stock; the Integrated Resource Plan and the Integrated Energy Plan; nuclear new build programme; restructuring of the CEF and its subsidiaries; the department’s legislative programme (update on the seven bills that were meant to be concluded within the current term: 2014-2019).

Advertisement

Details of the meeting:

Date: Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Time: 10:00 am

Venue: The Townhouse Hotel

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.