South Africa: Media briefing by the IMC on Mandela and Sisulu centenary

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on the centenary celebrations of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu chaired by Minister Jeff Radebe will hold a media briefing to unpack the Comprehensive National Programme developed by the IMC and provide progress on its implementation. The briefing will also announce on key activities planned in celebrations of both Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

Details are as follows:-

Date: Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Time: 12h00

Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town

