South Africa: Minister of communications and the Film and Publication Board (FPB) to destruct confiscated illegal DVD’s in Cape Town

The Minister of Communications, Ms. Nomvula Mokonyane with the Film and Publication Board (FPB) in partnership with the South African Police Services (SAPS), City of Cape Town Informal Traders Unit, City of Cape Town (Economic Development) and Cape Town Metro Police will on Tuesday, 08 May destruct close to 106 000 illegal pirated DVD's and CD's estimated at the street value of more than R1 060 000 million. The illegal material to be destructed was seized at various raids conducted in Cape Town and Durban in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Agencies.

The DVD's earmarked for destruction are exhibits of concluded court cases, conducted in Cape Town and Durban. The destruction is conducted purely to prevent the confiscated DVD's and CD's from finding their way back to the illegal market, thus exposing children to undesirable and age inappropriate content. Most of the confiscated material was not classified and contained age inappropriate content which should not be sold on the streets and taxi ranks. This material poses the risk of exposing children and the vulnerable to disturbing and age-inappropriate content.

Details of the destruction:

Advertisement

Date: Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Time: 12:00 – 14:00

Venue: Iron Mountain, Unit 12 Garnet Park, Drill Road, Montague Gardens

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.