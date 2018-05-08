South Africa: Professional soccer league to brief committee on Moses Mabhida mayhem

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation will tomorrow (Tuesday) receive an update briefing on investigations regarding the recent incident of violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The committee resolved to invite the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to Parliament in order to be kept abreast with circumstances surrounding the violent and chaotic scenes witnessed at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 21 April 2018. The incident occurred when Kaizer Chiefs Football Club lost a semi-final clash of a Safa-sanctioned tournament, the Nedbank Cup, to Free State Stars Football Club.

The committee will also receive a briefing from the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) on the status report on investigations and the legislative responsibilities of the SAPS.

Advertisement

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: 8 May 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: M46, Marks Building

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.