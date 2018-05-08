United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Japanese Embassy in Sudan, Commissioner for Refugees / Press Briefing

Speakers: Ms. Noriko Yoshida, UNHCR Representative in Sudan, H.E. Shinji Urabayashi, Japanese Ambassador to Sudan, Mr. Hamad El-Gizouli, the Commissioner for Refugees.

Place: White Nile Conference Room at UNHCR’s Office in Khartoum (Ahmed Kheir St.; near Ozone)

Date/time: Wednesday 9 May 2018 from 13:00 to 13:30 (30 minutes)

Background: The People and Government of Japan has granted UNHCR USD 2 million to support and protect South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.

The Japanese Ambassador, UNHCR Representative and the Commissioner for Refugees will make short statements followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers.

Registration and other important details for media for accessing UNHCR:

In order to gain access to UNHCR’s compound, you are requested to register the names of media participants ahead of the event. There will be no admittance for journalists or their crews that have not registered ahead of time.

Please note, no vehicles will be allowed to enter the compound due to limited space available. Media with equipment will need to enter through the reception area facing Ahmed Kheir Street.

The press briefing will start at 13:00. Media are requested to arrive at 12:30 to set up their equipment. No further entry will be allowed into UNHCR after 12:45.

