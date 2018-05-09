iflix Capitalises on Egypt’s Exceptional Opportunity with Exclusive New Partnership and Newly Established Regional Hub

Vodafone Egypt subscribers now have access to all of iflix’s features and world’s best content for just EGP 1 per day.

iflix further strengthens its position in priority MENA markets establishing new regional hub in Cairo.

iflix (www.iflix.com), the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets, today announced the launch of its exclusive partnership with Egypt’s leading mobile operator, Vodafone Egypt (www.Vodafone.com.eg) (Vodafone) to offer Vodafone subscribers unlimited access to iflix’s vast library of thousands of TV shows, movies and more including, the year’s best new local and regional Ramadan series, for just EGP 1 per day.

Home to 90 million people, Egypt is the most populous country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). It also sets the benchmark within the region, for creative progressiveness in film, television, music and media. In addition to being the pre-eminent centre for scholars, authors, artists and intellectuals, more than three-quarters of all Arab-language short and feature length films originate from Egypt. Recognised globally as a cultural hub, Egyptian creatives play a significant role in influencing Arab populations around the world.

To capitalise on this opportunity, iflix has established new regional headquarters in Cairo, consolidating its regional marketing, content and business development teams, with the aim of strengthening the Company’s position in its top priority MENA markets – Egypt, Morocco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

John Saad, iflix MENA CEO commented: “Today is an important milestone for iflix and our business in MENA. Egypt is the nerve centre of culture and creativity in the region. We are thrilled to set up our new regional head office here and partner with Vodafone Egypt, the country’s leading telecommunication service providers to make our service available to tens of millions of customers across the country.”

Now available to over one billion consumers throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix has established itself as the clear market leader in video streaming. Offering consumers a vast library of top Hollywood, regional, and local TV shows and movies, including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

