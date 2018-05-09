South Africa: Government Activities for the Week 09 – 13 May 2018

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week 9 – 13 May 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

The Department of Science and Technology's 2018/19 Budget Vote will be delivered in Parliament on 9 May 2018 at 09:00am, under the theme “Advancing the legacy of Mama Albertina Sisulu through people-centred science and technology”, in honour of the struggle stalwart's centenary. The DST Budget Vote activities will include an exhibition at Iziko Museum showcasing the Department's work in using science, technology and innovation to tackle poverty, inequality and joblessness. A media briefing will take place at Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town with a video link up to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House; 1035 Frances Baard Street corner Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

On Wednesday, 09 May 2018 at 10:00am The Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga will address media ahead of the tabling of the Basic Education Budget Vote. The pre-budget vote will take place at Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament 120 Plein Street, Cape Town with a video link up to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House; 1035 Frances Baard Street corner Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria. Later on the day at 14:00pm the Minister will deliver budget speech at Old Assembly Building, Parliament Precinct, Cape Town.

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Susan Shabangu, will present the department’s budget speech at the Old Assembly Chamber in Parliament on Wednesday, 9 May at 14:00pm. During the tabling of the Budget Vote, the Minister will outline the department’s plans, commitments and the budget allocation for this financial year. Minister Shabangu will also be reporting on the performance of the Department of Social Development in the last fiscal.

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Adv. Michael Masutha, will table an annual budget policy statement before the National Assembly on 09 May 2018, outlining successes and priorities of the Department for the 2018/2019 financial year. The delivery of the budget vote speech will be preceded by a media briefing during which the Minister will highlight key areas of focus for the 2018/19 financial year. The media briefing will take place at Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town at 12:00pm with a video link up to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House; 1035 Frances Baard Street corner Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The Minister of Human Settlements Nomaindiya Mfeketo will on Thursday 10 May 2018 at 13:00pm brief members of the media on the Human Settlements 2018 Budget Vote. The media briefing will take place prior to the presentation of the Budget Vote speech in Parliament. Minister Mfeketo is expected to highlight the progress made in the implementation of human settlements programme during 2017/18 and also outline departmental priorities for 2018/19 financial year. The media briefing will take place at Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town with a video link up to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House; 1035 Frances Baard Street corner Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

On Thursday, 10 May 2018, Minister of Communications Ms Nomvula Mokonyane will deliver an annual budget vote statement in the National Assembly. The delivery of the budget vote speech will be preceded by a media briefing during which the Minister will highlight key areas of focus for the 2018/19 financial year. The media briefing will take place at Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament in Cape Town with a video link up to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House; 1035 Frances Baard Street corner Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria at 10:00am.

The Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe and Deputy Minister of Energy, Ambassador Thembisile Majola will host a Media Breakfast on the 10 May 2018. The event aims to engage the media on the role of the Department in developing the national energy policy, legislation, sector priorities, programmes and monitoring implementation. The event will take place at the IPP Offices, Bylsbridge Office Park, Building 9, Cnr Jean and Olievenhoutbosch Ave, Centurion at 09:30am.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

