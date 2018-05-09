South Africa: Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) cancels meeting with national treasury due to absence of Director-General

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has cancelled a meeting with National Treasury on the consolidated report on deviations and expansions for national departments and entities for the first quarter of 2018 due to the absence of the National Treasury’s Director-General without an apology.

Scopa had requested a briefing with National Treasury so that, amongst other things, the Director-General could brief the committee on the establishment of a task team to review the current procedures and processes.

The committee has requested National Treasury to submit a report by Friday, 18 May, on the quantum of expansions and deviations, and a report-back on the task team. National Treasury is also requested to compare the deviations and expansions with previous periods, so that the committee can establish whether there is an improvement.

