Statement by Spokesperson Clayton M. Mccleskey on Food for Peace and Power Africa as Finalists for Service to America Medals:

I join my U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) colleagues in congratulating the Office of Food for Peace and the USAID-led Power Africa initiative, both of which are finalists for the 2018 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal. These medals recognize an enduring commitment to breaking down barriers, overcoming obstacles, and achieving results.

In 2017, conflict and drought in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen left millions at risk of severe hunger or starvation. Led by Acting Director Matt Nims, Food for Peace responded to reach 20 million people with life-saving food as famine loomed. Initiatives such as Power Africa help build resilience against future crises by harnessing the capabilities of the private sector and the development community to bring electricity to communities in Sub-Saharan Africa. The initiative, led by Coordinator Andrew M. Herscowitz, has advanced 90 electric-power projects worth more than $14 billion, slated to produce 7,500 megawatts of electricity.

