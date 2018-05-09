United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG’s) Meet & Greet with the Media

Dear Colleagues,

You are cordially invited to a media “Meet and Greet” hosted by the UNMISS SRSG, Mr. David Shearer.

SRSG Shearer will give some brief remarks to the media followed by a short question and answer session. Journalists are then invited for some refreshments at the UNMISS Tukul where they will also have the opportunity to interact informally with the SRSG and some members of the UNMISS Communications team.

Date: Thursday 10 May 2018

Venue: Juba Conference Room –Tomping

Time: 16:00 to 18:00hrs (4 to 6pm)

We kindly ask that you come with a valid press card/ID, and arrive no later than 15:45hrs (3.45pm) to facilitate security clearance and entry into UNMISS Tomping Camp.

