Local European Union Statement by Heads of Mission in Kenya

The European Union Delegation issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Kenya:

The EU Heads of Mission are greatly saddened at the news of the tragedy in Nakuru County, where many people in the Solai area are feared to have lost their lives and hundreds have lost their homes after the Patel Dam burst last night following heavy rain.

The EU Heads of Mission send their sympathy to all the affected communities. The EU is monitoring the evolving situation in Nakuru County as well as the wider flooding situation across Kenya. The Nairobi office of the EU's humanitarian aid department (ECHO) stands ready to support efforts to provide emergency assistance.

Advertisement

This statement issued by the following Heads of Mission in Kenya:

European Union

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EU Delegation to Kenya.