Event : Press Invitation to the Public Viewing of Deployment of Kenya’s First Satellite (1KUNS-PF CUBESAT)

Date: Friday, May 11th, 2018

Time: 11:30am to 14:00pm

Venue: Chandaria Centre for Performing Arts, University of Nairobi Towers

Details

Following the successful launch and installation on the International Space Station of the Kenyan CubeSat “1KUNS-PF” which was encapsulated in the fourteenth Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-14), The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is planning to deploy the CubeSat tomorrow the 11th of May.

The Embassy of Japan in Kenya in collaboration with the Government of Kenya will hold a public viewing of the deployment of Kenya’s first satellite at the University of Nairobi.

JAXA will have a live broadcast of this launch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wRQ1Nljuiw&feature=youtu.be

Kindly note that there will be a Press Conference immediately after the live deployment.

Key Personalities:

Mr. Yoshihiro Katayama, Minister- Counsellor, Embassy of Japan in the Republic of Kenya

Various Kenya Government officials expected at this event

Others:

Mr. Yoshiaki Kinoshita, Director, JAXA Paris Office, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Mr. Hiroki Akagi, Engineer, JEM Utilization Center, Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Kenya.