Rural development and land reform committee receives report on Communal property Association Amendment Bill public hearings

The Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform today received a briefing from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform on complaints received at the public hearings in Limpopo on the Communal Property Association Amendment Bill.

The department provided responses to each of the complaints received, however some of the interventions reflected in the report refer to training on roles and responsibilities within Communal Property Associations (CPAs) and traditional authorities. In some areas, the CPAs are dysfunctional or there are structural problems. Moreover, it was found that not all CPA members participate in decisions about the sale of land and there are conflicts among beneficiaries that do not allow them to work together for the benefit of their families and communities.

The Chairperson advised the department to send officials to all public hearings to record what communities are saying. The department must then report on those inputs to the committee. The department is still working on implementing some interventions and therefore the committee will continue to monitor the progress.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.