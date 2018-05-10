South Africa: Attacks on Religious Institutions Down Right Criminality and Should be Condemned – Committee Chair

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has condemned an attack that appeared to be directed at a mosque in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Mr Beukman said the alleged attack was shocking and the South African Police Service should prioritise the investigation.

“A mosque is a religious institution, and South Africa’s Constitution guarantees and protects the right to religious practices,” Mr Beukman said.

“This kind of attack on three innocent people is totally unjustified. We want our communities to live in harmony, practising their religions without fear.”

Alleged mosque attacks had been reported in KZN where three people were severely attacked, one has since passed on. Another Muslim place of worship was set alight in a separate incident.

Mr Beukman said everything should be done to arrest the perpetrators, and called on anyone with information to contact law enforcement agencies.

