South Africa: Blocking access to North West hospital unacceptable, says committee

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Social Services, Ms Cathy Dlamini, has decried reports of protestors blocking the entrance to Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp, North West, which is preventing doctors and ambulances from entering the hospital grounds.

The provision of life-saving services to patients should always take priority above any discontent. It is reported that staff are protesting against a shortage of healthcare workers and alleged corruption in the department. Community workers and counsellors have also joined them in protest against low remuneration.

“While we are all concerned about these serious allegations, robbing patients of life-saving care can never be justified. We encourage constructive engagement on platforms put in place to deal with the matter,” Ms Dlamini said.

The committee urges the departments of health at national and province level, as well as the South African Police Service to put in measures in place to deal with the matter.

