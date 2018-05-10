South Africa - Invitation: To the Department of Energy media breakfast

The Minister of Energy, Jeff Radebe, MP, Deputy Minister of Energy, Amassador Thembisile Majola and Senior Officials of the Department cordially invite you to a Media Breakfast on the 10 May 2018.

The objectives of the Media Engagement are:

To communicate the mandate and role of the Department in developing national energy policy, legislation, sector priorities, programmes and monitoring implementation.

To create awareness about government’s energy mix strategy which aims to maximise the use of all available energy sources.

Demystify Nuclear in the eyes of the public towards a realistic knowledge of the role of different energy sources in the energy mix.

Reassure that government recognises the need to develop and enhance current policies, legislation, strategies and programmes in order to guarantee energy security in the short, medium and long term.

The media breakfast will be held as follows:

Date: 10 May 2018

Time: 09h30 – 12h00

Venue: IPP Offices, Bylsbridge Office Park, Building 9, Cnr Jean

and Olievenhoutbosch Ave, Centurion

