South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appointed Co-Chair of International Labour Organisation’s Global Commission on the Future of Work

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been appointed the Co-Chair of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Global Commission on the Future of Work.

The High-Level Global commission set up by the ILO in 2017 is tasked with assessing the rapid transformations taking place in the world of work, and identifying the key challenges and what must be done to make the future of work better and fairer.

The work of the Global Commission aligns with government's focus on the creation of decent and sustainable jobs, and efforts to ensure young South Africans have the skills necessary to thrive in the changing workplace.

President Ramaphosa and the Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven, both former trade unionists, will co-chair the 28 member Commission to oversee the preparation of a major report on the future of work which will be published in early 2019 and will seek to understand and make proposals on how to effectively respond to new challenges.

The President has expressed appreciation at the unanimous confidence shown by the ILO’s Governing Body and shared his high regard of the important work of this Commission.

President Ramaphosa is expected to co-chair the next meeting scheduled to take place on 15-16 May 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland.

