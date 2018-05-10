UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock to brief the press on his visit to South Sudan

WHO: Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Press Briefing on his visit to South Sudan

WHEN: Wednesday, 16 May 2018 at 1 p.m. (Juba time)

WHERE: Wau Conference Hall, UNMISS Base Tongping, Juba



Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock will visit South Sudan from 15 to 16 May to see first-hand the appalling humanitarian situation and call for urgent action to alleviate suffering.

Tens of thousands of civilians continue to be displaced following recent fighting in Unity and Jonglei and there is escalating food insecurity and malnutrition across the country.

During the two-day mission, Mr. Lowcock is expected to meet with people affected by the humanitarian crisis, senior Government officials and humanitarian partners in Juba and Yei, Central Equatoria.