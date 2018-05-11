Afri Reviews Partners Final Draft for Screenwriting Contest

Final Draft (www.FinalDraft.com), a Cast & Crew Company has reached an agreement with Afri Reviews (www.AfriReviews.com), to support Africa's biggest screenwriting contest, the Afri Reviews Screenwriting Contest scheduled to kick off in September.

The contest which is in its inaugural year intends to discover a new generation of screenwriters on the African continent, uncover high-concept ideas, link top scriptwriters with top filmmakers, and improve the quality of movies made on the continent.

Scheduled to kick off in September, the Afri Reviews Screenwriting Contest will have about ten categories and see judges come from top studios on the continent and beyond the continent.

For general enquiries, send a mail to: [email protected] and for enquiries about the contest, please send a mail to: [email protected]

Final Draft (www.FinalDraft.com), a Cast & Crew Company, has published Final Draft® software – the number-one selling screenwriting application in the world – for 25 years. Final Draft automatically paginates and formats your script to industry standards, allowing writers to focus on what they do best – writing scripts. Used by such industry giants as J.J. Abrams, James Cameron and Aaron Sorkin, Final Draft software is the professional’s choice and the entertainment industry standard. In addition to its flagship software product, Final Draft offers the annual Big Break Contest – a screenwriting competition that launches careers, and awards over $80,000 in cash and prizes. Final Draft also offers the Reader® and Writer® apps for iPhone and iPad, making creativity truly portable. To learn more, visit: www.FinalDraft.com

Afri Reviews (www.AfriReviews.com) is Africa's first and only all-Africa movie review platform. As first of its kind, Afri Reviews strives to provide honest reviews of films made on the continent or by Africans as well as be a dependable script bank for scripts of all genre. To learn more, visit: www.AfriReviews.com