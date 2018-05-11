Deputy Minister Magwanishe to address business and learners in Atlantis

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the business engagement session and career expo that is organised by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), in partnership with the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town, Departments of Telecommunication and Postal Services, Small Business Development, Economic Development, Rural Development and Land Reform, Home Affairs, Water and Sanitation, Education and Agriculture and Fisheries.

THE BUSINESS ENGAGEMENT SESSION

DATE: Friday, 11 May 2018

TIME: 14:00

VENUE: Protea Primary School, Atlantis

CAREER EXPO

DATE: Saturday, 12 May 2018

TIME: 10:00

VENUE: Saxonsea Primary School, Atlantis

Advertisement

The business engagement session that is aimed at sharing information and business opportunities with the residents and businesspeople in Atlantis and surrounding areas. The career expo is targeting schools from in and around Atlantis. The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe will deliver a keynote address at both sessions.

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Mr Cassel Mathale; Deputy Minister of Telecommunication and Postal Services, Ms Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams; Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pamela Tshwete expected to attend the events and deliver speeches.

RSVPs should be forwarded to Tshilidzi Madinani via telephone on 082 879 6792/ 012 394 1399 or e-mail: [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.