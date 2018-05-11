Ireland provides €3m funding to Somalia humanitarian crisis

– Somalia “is one of the most challenging environments for humanitarian aid operations”

– €3 million funding provided to UN Somalia Humanitarian Fund

The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney T.D, and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Mr. Ciarán Cannon, T.D., today announced Irish funding of €3 million for the severe humanitarian crisis in Somalia.

It is estimated that 5.4 million people in Somalia, almost half of the population, are in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 2 million Somalis are internally displaced, 1 million of whom are in protracted displacement, with many displaced for two decades. Over the past month, flooding has compounded an already fragile humanitarian situation with over 220,000 people displaced and 720,000 affected.

In 2017, Ireland provided funding of €6.7 million to support the efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Somalia. This assistance was delivered by Ireland’s humanitarian partners including the UN Somalia Humanitarian Fund and NGOs.

Announcing the funding, the Tánaiste said:

“Somalia has been gripped by chronic drought and racked by conflict for over twenty years. It is one of the most challenging environments for humanitarian aid operations, but it is imperative that Ireland and the international community continues to support the humanitarian response to the crises besetting the country. This funding is further demonstration of Ireland's commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Somali people.”

“We will also continue to work with our EU and UN partners to support the Federal Government of Somalia’s efforts to stabilise the country as it emerges from decades of conflict, and bring an end to the insecurity that is contributing significantly to the on-going humanitarian crisis.”

Minister of State Cannon added:

“As well as providing support to our UN humanitarian partners, Irish Aid has also consistently supported the humanitarian work of many of our NGO partners through our Humanitarian Programme Plan, including Trócaire, World Vision Ireland, Concern, Oxfam, International Rescue Committee and Halo Trust. We are proud of the work our NGO partners do to alleviate the suffering of the people of Somalia. Ireland will continue to work internationally to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and the safe delivery of assistance by all humanitarian actors to those most in need.”

Now in 2018, Ireland is again supporting the UN-managed Humanitarian Pooled Fund, which ensures that the most urgent needs can be met quickly, be they for food, shelter, health or protection for the most vulnerable.

