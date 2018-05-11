“Sekketak Khadra” Launching Event: Installing 100 bicycle racks in Cairo

The “Sekketak Khadra” launching event will take place on Friday 11th of May 2018, at 8:00 AM, in Korba, Heliopolis.

The event will be attended by Eng. Atef Abdelhamid, the governor of Cairo, H.E. Susanne Shine, the Ambassador of Denmark in Egypt, and representatives from the UN Human Settlements Programme (UNHABITAT), the implementing partner Green Arm initiative, Nahdet El Mahrousa and the local community partner Heliopolis Heritage Initiative.

“Sekketak Khadra” takes the initiative of installing 100 bicycle racks accommodating up to 200 bikes in streets of Heliopolis and Downtown to promote cycling. The launching event will start with opening speeches, followed by showcasing the first bicycle rack installed, then a cycling tour lead and culminated by a press conference and a closing ceremony. In addition, a map of all the locations for remaining bicycle racks that will be installed by the end of May will be disclosed. All plans and locations were determined with extensive consultation and interviews with local stakeholders and the cycling community.

Sekketak Khadra is an initiative aiming to promote cycling in Egypt and to assert the presence of the bicycle in our daily life and encourage healthier and environmentally-aware lifestyles. The project is seen as a milestone in Cairo's roadmap towards a more sustainable city.

