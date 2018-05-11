Seychelles: President Faure extends congratulations to newly elected Malaysian PM Mohamad

Following the electoral victory of H.E. Mr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister of Malaysia, President Danny Faure has expressed sincere congratulations on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Seychelles.

In his message, President Faure reaffirmed that Prime Minister Mohamad's historic victory not only attests to the confidence placed in his leadership by the people of Malaysia but would also pave the way for the two countries to continue to work together and consolidate the existing excellent relationship that they share.

