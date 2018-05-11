South Africa: Centre for Public Sector Innovation 16th Annual Public Sector Innovation Awards

Deputy Minister for Public Service and Administration, Dr Chana Pilane-Majake, invites members of the media to attend the 16th Annual Public Sector Innovation Awards Call for Entries Launch for 2018.

The Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) is a government entity within the Ministry of Public Service and Administration tasked with the entrenchment of the culture and practice of innovation in the public sector.

The Official Call for Entries marks the opening of the year long programme of unearthing, recognising and rewarding the best innovations from Government Departments at national, provincial and local level that are solving service delivery challenges.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Venue: Southern Sun Hemingways, East London, Eastern Cape.

Date: Friday, 11 May 2017

Time: 10:00 am

RSVP and Enquiries should be forwarded to: Mmabatho Mashaba

E-mail: [email protected]

