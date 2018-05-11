South Africa: Committee welcomes custodial sentence for former Senior Police officials

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, welcomes the custodial sentence given to three former senior police officials, including former Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Arno Lamoer in the Western Cape High Court.

The sentences will send a clear message that the rule of law must be adhered to at all times. “We are of the view that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to any police officer not to engage in acts of corruption. Furthermore, the sentence will serve to reassure the public that no one is above the law,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

The committee has since its conception called for the cleaning of the South African Police Service (Saps) of any rogue elements and to restore confidence in the Saps’ ability to provide safety and security to the people of South Africa.

The achievement of the goals of the National Development Plan and the growth of the South African economy is dependent on the security service’s ability to effectively fight crime. The successful prosecution assures investors that South Africa’s law-enforcement agencies are up to the crime-fighting challenge. “All corrupt police officers must end up in jail, as they undermine the developmental programme of the state,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

The committee will continue to engage the Saps on progress in implementing lifestyle audits as a tool to fight corruption within the Saps.

