South Africa: Minister Davies to brief media on the 10th iteration of the Industrial Policy action plan in Cape Town

Members of the media are invited to the launch of the Industrial Policy Action Plan (IPAP) 2018/20 – 2020/21 by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies:

DATE : Monday, 14 May 2018

TIME : 13:00-14:00

VENUE : Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town

NB: There will be a video link to GCIS to Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street (corner Festival Street), Hatfield, Pretoria.



IPAP 2018/19 is the tenth iteration of a rolling annual action plan aligned to successive three year cycles of government planning. It includes, a Legacy Review which provides a high-level summary of the achievements of industrial policy over nine years.

This iteration puts emphasis on stronger interventions to support transformation led by the flagship Black Industrialists Scheme inclusive of a bouquet of new and creative incentive measures set out in the incentive Section. It also outlines a stronger emphasis on a stronger export effort focusing on existing lead and dynamic national export champions and new, especially black owned entrants. IPAP 2018 also includes new, significant interventions to gear up and respond to the challenges and opportunities posed by the Digital Industrial Revolution.

