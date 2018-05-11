South Africa: Minister Dlodlo to host a Media Breakfast ahead of the Budget Vote in Parliament

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo will host a Media Breakfast to engage members of the media on the state of the public service, ahead of her Budget Vote presentation to parliament in the afternoon of the same day.

The event will provide members of the media as key stakeholders in the advancement of public service and service delivery, an opportunity to interact with the Minister, Deputy Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Dr Chana Pilane- Majake and Heads of Entities within the Ministry, including The National School of Government; Centre for Public Service and Innovation; Government Employees Medical Scheme as well as the Public Service Commission.

Members of the Media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday 16, May 2018

Venue: The Townhouse Hotel, Parliament Precinct, Cape Town

Time: 7h30 – 9h00

