The right to adequate housing is an essential human right recognized by various international conventions. It is one of the basic principles of protection and care given by the state to the individual, just after the right to provision of food and clothing. Housing accessibility is accordingly key to enabling integrated development and prosperous communities, as recognized by The Egyptian Constitution, national visions, strategies and plans.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities prioritized addressing the issue of housing accessibility, as a key pillar in the list of social and economic priorities, within the framework of identifying concrete strategies that reflect the responsibilities of the state and define policy frameworks to address the current problems and achieve the hopes of the Egyptian people to obtain suitable housing.

With technical support from the Ministry's housing and utilities sector, UN-Habitat, in coordination with various stakeholders, prepared the “Egypt Housing Strategy” aimed at creating an enabling environment that will increase affordable housing supply

In this context, a meeting will be held and will be attended by experts and specialists in the field of housing in Egypt on Monday 14/5/2018 to present and discuss the final draft of the strategy in preparation for its final launch.

Furthermore, a presentation will be given by the Head of the Housing and Utilities Sector on the analysis of the data presented in the final results of the 2017 census and compare them with the final results of the 1996 and 2006 census in respect of the rental units under the old and new rental systems, empty units, and closed units.

The meeting will conclude by receiving the views of the experts and specialists on the draft strategy and identifying two components of the strategy to initiate their implementation through the housing and utilities sector in cooperation with UN-HABITAT.

The strategy study is based on the analysis of the long efforts in the housing sector in Egypt concluded in the report (Egypt Housing profile), which was issued last year. The housing profile included detailed analysis of various housing programs, especially targeted for low income groups.

