Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy to Hold Panel Discussion on Gender-based Violence (GBV)

The U.S. Embassy will hold a panel discussion entitled “Reporting on Gender-Based Violence” to foster co-operation and co-ordination among Ethiopian and international stakeholders involved in combatting GBV.

Attendees will include a diverse group of medical professionals, law enforcement officials, including police officers and prosecutors, journalists, civil society leaders, and others.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend.

Advertisement

Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 2:30 pm

Venue: U.S. Embassy, Entoto Road

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (091-150-9522) or Yohannes Gezahegn (091-151-2227)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.