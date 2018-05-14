May 16 Briefing with PM Bureau Official Michael Smith on the United Nations Peacekeeping Course for African Partners (UNPCAP)

EVENT:
Michael L. Smith, Office Director of the Office of Global Plans and Initiatives, Bureau of Political Military Affairs, U.S. Department of State.
Michael (Mike) L. Smith is the Director of the PM Bureau’s Office of Global Plans and Initiatives (PM/GPI), where he leads the U.S. government’s Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) and the African Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership (APRRP). These programs are designed to increase the number of capable military troops and formed police units available and ready for deployment to effectively conduct United Nations and regional organizations’ peace operations. A former U.S. Army Colonel, Michael graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1975 and served in the U.S. military for 24 years. Since 2005 he has successively served the Deputy Program Director and Program Director of GPOI, and now as the GPI Office Director.
Colonel Brian R. Foster, Peace Operations Division Chief at the US Army War College's Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute
and Stability Operations Institute
[Foster Brian] Colonel Brian R. Foster is a native of High Point, North Carolina, commissioned as a Distinguished Military Graduate in Military Intelligence through the ROTC program at Appalachian State University in 1990. He currently serves as the Peace Operations Division Chief at the US Army War College’s Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute (PKSOI)
Colonel Foster served in a variety of assignments to include Platoon Leader, Battalion S2, Company Commander, Senior Analyst, Analysis Chief, Exercise Lead Planner, Nuclear Strike Advisor, Intelligence Fusion Cell Chief, Executive Officer, AFPAK Team Chief in the International Military Staff at NATO HQ in Brussels and most recently as the ACOS J2 and US Senior National Representative at the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps in Milan, Italy.
Colonel Foster has served overseas for 18 years (16 in Europe) working in or supporting multinational missions in: Fulda, Germany; Doha, Kuwait; Naples, Italy; Pristina, Kosovo; Joint Analysis Center (JAC) Molesworth, UK; Seoul, South Korea; Brussels, Belgium; and Milan, Italy. He has served or supported multiple US four-star strategic commands over the past several years such as European Command, Strategic Command, and the United States Forces Korea. He has also served at the Strategic, Operational and Tactical levels of NATO; serving on the International Military Staff (IMS) at NATO, AFSOUTH in Naples and then at a NATO Rapid Deployable Corps in Milan. He supported KFOR and UNMIK in 2003, deployed to Pristina as the US National Intelligence Cell Deputy Commander.
