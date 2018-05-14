South Africa: Chairperson Modise receives notification from President on North West intervention

The Office of Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Ms Thandi Modise received communication on Friday, 11 May, from the President of the Republic notifying the House of Cabinet’s decision to invoke Section 100 (1) of the Constitution to address challenges facing the North West Province.

The Constitution states that, when a province cannot or does not fulfil an executive obligation in terms of the Constitution or legislation, the national executive may intervene by taking any appropriate steps to ensure fulfillment of that obligation.

Chairperson Modise will table the President’s letter through Parliament's official publication, Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC), for the attention of Members of Parliament during this week.

The matter will follow an ordinary course of parliamentary procedure, which includes it being referred to a committee or committees of the House for processing.

As enjoined by the Constitution, the National Council of Provinces must independently conduct its own assessment that the National Executive observed all procedures and circumstances for the intervention and must make a determination within 180 days.

