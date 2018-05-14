South Africa: Parliament expresses condolences on passing of Mr Sam Nzima

Parliament’s Presiding Officers, on behalf of Parliament, extend our deep condolences on the passing away of Mr Sam Nzima, the iconic and brave photographer, who so vividly captured the brutality of apartheid rule in his photograph of Hector Pieterson, shot by police on 16 June 1976.

The photograph, published widely, helped force the world to take notice and act against a government, prepared to kill even children so that it could continue enforcing its oppressive policies of racial discrimination and oppression.

Mr Nzima belonged to a generation of photographers who used the power of the camera lens to make an immense contribution to the struggle against that repressive regime and to bring about freedom and democracy.

We are saddened by Mr Nzima’s passing and our thoughts are with Mr Nzima’s family and friends at this time of loss and grieving.

