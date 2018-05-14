South Africa: President Ramaphosa conveys condolences on the passing of veteran photographer Mr Sam Nzima

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness and conveyed his condolences, on behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, on the sudden passing of veteran photographer and recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga, Mr Sam Nzima who passed away in Mpumalanga yesterday, 12 May 2018.

“Mr Sam Nzima was one of a kind,” said the President, “his camera captured the full brutality of apartheid oppression on the nation’s psyche and history from the Defiance Campaign through to forced removals and the Soweto student uprisings. We will especially remember his iconic photograph of a dying young Hector Peterson which became a symbol of resistance against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in the black schools. We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.”

