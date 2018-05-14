South Africa: President Ramaphosa wishes the Muslim community well for Ramadan

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Muslim community well during the Holy Month of Ramadan which commences this week.“The importance and benefits of this Holy Month of fasting, piety and charity extends beyond the lives of Muslims, as it contributes to the spiritual and social wellbeing of all South Africans,” said President Ramaphosa.

“This is a month that allows all of us to reflect on – and act on – the small, thoughtful things we can do to contribute to a better society.” President Ramaphosa’s thoughts particularly go out to the Muslim community of Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, who suffered violence and tragedy in a place of worship several days ago.

The President expects that the perpetrators will be brought to book and that the community of Verulam will be able to experience Ramadan as the period of peace and goodwill it is meant to be.

Ramadan Mubarak!

