Statement by UN Women, jointly issued with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN Office of the Special Adviser on Africa:

UN Women, UNFPA and the UN Office of the Special Advisor on Africa join the people of Sudan who are appealing for clemency in the case of 19-year old Noura Hussein of Sudan, who has been sentenced to death for killing her husband. Reports indicate that she was forced against her will into marriage at the age of 16. She was raped by her husband while his three male relatives held her down. Speaking as the voices of women and girls of the world, we plead with the government of Sudan to save the life of Hussein and to protect the lives of all women and girls as envisaged in the United Nations Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals.

