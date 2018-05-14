United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Ministry of Health and Population Launch Family Planning Program

Responding to a request by the Government of Egypt to contribute to Egypt’s family planning efforts, USAID Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin joined Minister of Health and Population Dr. Ahmed Emad Rady to launch a new program to strengthen Egypt’s family planning in response to Egypt’s rapid population growth.

This new effort comes in response to calls by Egyptian officials, including President Sisi, to recognize how overpopulation poses a threat to Egypt’s national development, and is part of the U.S. government’s commitment to stand with Egypt in its economic and social development.

USAID will provide technical assistance and training to the Ministry of Health and Population to strengthen its Family Planning and Reproductive Health Program. Activities will help increase demand for family planning services and enhance the quality of services, aiming to improve contraceptive use and reduce fertility over time. The 5-year, $19 million program will be implemented in nine governorates in Upper Egypt and areas of Cairo and Alexandria.

At the program launch, USAID/Egypt Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin said, “We know that USAID family planning programs have made tremendous impact in the past. We stand poised again to be a part of the solution to the rapid growth in Egypt’s fertility rate.”

For nearly 40 years, USAID has worked with the Egyptian people to improve healthy behaviors by supporting maternal and child health, family planning, nutrition, immunization, and disease prevention activities. The new family planning program is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978.

