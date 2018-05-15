Freelance Sports (Rugby) Writer/Journalist needed in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Kenya, Tunisia and Uganda to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is hiring freelance sports (Rugby) writer / journalist in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Kenya, Tunisia and Uganda to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, create press releases and take photos.

Must have a journalistic background or experience in writing sports articles, such as news articles for publication. An interest in Rugby would be an advantage.

The selected journalists will also have to take High Quality pictures to enclose with the press releases, as well as quotes from a few stakeholder after the games.

The press releases must be submitted 2 hours after each game to complete the assignment.

Each assignment will be paid by press release delivered.

Being bilingual (French and English) is a plus.

This can be an opportunity for future collaborations.

Please apply online and upload your resume with two clippings: https://goo.gl/YW9Swq

Application deadline is Friday, May 25th at 9:00 GMT.

