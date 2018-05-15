South Africa: Arts and Culture committee saddened by passing of Sam Nzima

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture is saddened by the passing of Mr Sam Nzima.

Mr Nzima passed away in a Nelspruit hospital on Saturday, 12 May 2018. He is well-known for capturing of the iconic image of Hector Pieterson during the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Committee Chairperson Ms Xoliswa Tom said: “Mr Nzima played a pivotal role in exposing the evil of the apartheid regime. His work is legendary and his memory will be preserved in the collection of South African history.”

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Nzima.

