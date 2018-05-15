South Africa: Education Committee to be briefed on study about violence against children

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education will tomorrow receive a briefing from Save the Children South Africa on the results of a costing study on violence against children, key prevention activities to be implemented to prevent such violence and proposals on increasing political will to prevent violence against children.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Time: 09:30

Venue: Committee Room M201, Second Floor, Marks Building.

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services will receive responses to submissions on the Traditional Courts Bill.

Time: 10:00

Venue: Committee Room 1, Ground Floor, 120 Plein Street Building.

