South Africa: Minister Davies and Deputy Minister Magwanishe to brief media on the dti 2018/19 budget vote

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies and Deputy Minister, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe will hold a pre-Budget Vote media briefing that will highlight the achievements of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti). The briefing will also focus on issues that will be covered in the speeches that Minister Davies and Deputy Minister Magwanishe will deliver later in the National Assembly from 14:00.

DATE: Tuesday, 15 May 2018

TIME: 10:00

VENUE: Imbizo Centre, Parliament, Cape Town

There will be a video link to GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

After the briefing, Minister Davies and Deputy Minister Magwanishe will do a walk-about to the exhibitions where some of the the dti’s beneficiaries will showcase some of their products and services. Media is invited the walk-about reflect on some of the key achievements of the dti and also outline the department’s programme of action as well as key areas that the department will focus on this financial year.

RSVPs should be sent to Mamosa Dikeledi on 012 394 1680/076 023 4170 or [email protected]

