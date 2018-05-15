South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Depart for Switzerland to Co-Chair Meeting of International Labour Organisation’s Global Commission on the Future of Work

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening (May 14, 2018) depart South Africa to assume the position of Co-Chair of the Global Commission on the Future of Work of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The High-Level Global commission was established by the ILO in 2017 to assess the rapid transformations taking place in the global economy and world of work, and identifying the key challenges and recommendations.

The President will on Tuesday, 15 May 2018, attend the Working Dinner, to consider the Framework on the Global Commission's Final Report in terms of findings and recommendations to be made.

President Ramaphosa and the Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven, both former trade unionists, will on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, co-chair the 28 member Commission meeting to oversee the preparation of a major report on the future of work which will be published in early 2019 and seek to understand and make proposals on how to effectively respond to new challenges.

The Global Commission is comprised of experts from government, business and labour.

The work of the Global Commission aligns with government's focus on the creation of decent and sustainable jobs, and efforts to ensure young South Africans have the skills necessary to thrive in the changing workplace.

The President has expressed appreciation at the unanimous confidence shown by the ILO’s Governing Body in appointing him as the new Co-Chair of the Commission.

