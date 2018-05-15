South Africa: Standing committee on appropriations to be briefed by Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)

The Standing Committee on Appropriations will tomorrow (Tuesday, 15 May 2018) be briefed by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) on the alignment of the National Development Plan (NDP) goals with the Annual Performance Plans of departments.

Details of the meeting is as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Time: 10.00 am

Venue: Committee Room E539, Fifth Floor, National Assembly

