South Africa: Tourism committee condemns attack on tourists

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism notes the media reports about the attack yesterday on three German tourists in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

It was reported that the tourists were accosted by four men wielding an AK-47 on their way to King Shaka International Airport in an Uber taxi. The tourists were robbed of their luggage and other belongings, but were physically unharmed during the robbery.

The acting Chairperson of the committee, Ms Lusizo Sharon Makhubele-Mashele, said that as tourism is a major driver of the economy, any threat to the safety of tourists has dire consequences. South Africa has a lot to offer tourists in terms of natural beauty, sports, adventure and conference facilities. Tourists must feel safe and, most importantly, must be able to tell their friends and family good stories about South Africa and its people when they return home to encourage more people to visit. When tourists are subjected to life-threatening incidents such as this, South Africa’s tourism industry suffers.

We call on the law enforcement agencies to do all in their power to bring these criminals to book, said Ms Mkhubele-Mashele.

