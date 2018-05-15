South Africa: Transport committee resumes road accident Benefit scheme Bill processes

The Portfolio Committee on Transport will on Wednesday, 16 May, begin public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill. The hearings are scheduled to continue next week.

Among the many stakeholders set to make oral submissions before the committee are the Legal Resources Centre of South Africa, the Law Society of South Africa and the Black Lawyers Association.

The Bill proposes a new benefit scheme for road accident victims and is intended to ensure that victims of motor vehicles accidents are adequately and timeously compensated, to eliminate intermediaries in the claims process, and compensate victims in such a way that they are able to continue with their lives.

Date: Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Time: 09h00

Venue: G26, New Wing, Parliament

