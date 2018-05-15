Uganda and Sudan Conclude the 3rd Joint Political Consultations Committee (JPCC) Meeting, Khartoum-Sudan, 12-14 May 2018

The Third Joint Political Consultations Committee (JPCC) meeting between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of the Sudan was held in Khartoum Sudan on 13th May 2018. The Uganda delegation was led by Ambassador Patrick Mugoya and included Ambassador James Kinobe, Uganda’s Ambassador to Khartoum, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uganda Embassy in Khartoum.

The meeting, which was co -chaired by Ambassador Abd Elghani Elnaim Awad, the Under secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan, and Ambassador Patrick Mugoya of Uganda, followed up on issues discussed in the 2nd Joint Political Consultative Committee Meeting which was held on 5-6th October 2017, and, also reviewed the final communiqué issued at the conclusion of the State Visit to Uganda by H.E. Omar al Bashir in November 2017. The two Permanent Secretaries emphasized the importance of the JPCC Mechanism which enabled them to exchange views on matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

They exchanged views on a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including IGAD, the Nile Basin, Refugees issues, illegal immigration and human trafficking , terrorism , International Criminal Court, the African Union, the situation in South Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Central African Republic.

The meeting recommended that the 6th Joint Ministerial Commission be held in Kampala in August 2018 and Memorandum of Understanding (MOUS) on bilateral cooperation in Health, Water and Environment related issues and Energy, Tourism, Industry, Science and Technology, Youth and Sports will be concluded.

In an effort to improve trade and Investment between the two countries, the meeting concurred that the Agreement between Sudanese Business Chamber and Uganda National Chamber of Commerce be activated during the next Joint Ministerial Committee meeting. The meeting further agreed that the Joint Sudan -Uganda Investment Conference with the participation of the Private Sector from Arab Countries be held in Khartoum as soon as possible.

The next meeting of the Joint Political Consultations Committee will be held in Kampala within six months.​

